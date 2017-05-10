News 35 mins ago 11:01 p.m.Orange res...

News 35 mins ago 11:01 p.m.Orange resident reacts to removal of New Orleans confederate monuments

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KBMT

For at least two years, that flag memorial on interstate 10 in Orange,TX has been controversial before it was fully constructed. The memorial honors those who fought for the confederacy during the civil war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 15 illegal immigrants accused of working under ... May 8 tomin cali 1
1999 Orange County Murder (Nov '09) May 8 jollene 5
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) May 4 CeCe 39
Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13) Apr 18 sanctified96 3
Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07) Apr '17 Live and let live 116
Frances at Sam's Liquor Apr '17 A Friend 1
vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13) Mar '17 Baby Mama 7
See all Orange Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Forum Now

Orange Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Orange, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,128 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC