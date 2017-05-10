News 35 mins ago 11:01 p.m.Orange resident reacts to removal of New Orleans confederate monuments
For at least two years, that flag memorial on interstate 10 in Orange,TX has been controversial before it was fully constructed. The memorial honors those who fought for the confederacy during the civil war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15 illegal immigrants accused of working under ...
|May 8
|tomin cali
|1
|1999 Orange County Murder (Nov '09)
|May 8
|jollene
|5
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May 4
|CeCe
|39
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr 18
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Live and let live
|116
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr '17
|A Friend
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Mar '17
|Baby Mama
|7
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC