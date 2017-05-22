McDonough Launches M 2820 Barge
McDonough Marine Service has launched its latest barge design series at the Westport Orange Shipyard in Orange, Texas. The M 2820 was delivered on-schedule, and is expected to bring greater possibilities to Project Cargo transportation on the inland waterways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna...
|May 16
|ABMESSINA1947
|4
|NOW: Three Illegal Immigrants Arrested for Robb...
|May 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Thinking of moving
|May 15
|Crymcglahan
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|May 14
|Mamas baby
|8
|15 illegal immigrants accused of working under ...
|May 8
|tomin cali
|1
|1999 Orange County Murder (Nov '09)
|May 8
|jollene
|5
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May 4
|CeCe
|39
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC