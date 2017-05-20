Mattingly holds book signing at Orange Depot
Paul Mattingly, who spent his young years in Orange, will be introducing and signing his new book, From Orange to Singapore: A Shipyard Builds a Legacy , on Saturday, June 3, 2-4PM, at the Orange Train Depot Museum, 1210 Green Avenue. At the beginning of World War II, Paul moved with his family from Houston to Orange when his father became CFO of Levingston Shipbuilding Company.
