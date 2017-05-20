LSC-O offers hybrid classes

LSC-O offers hybrid classes

Sunday May 21

In an effort to provide learning opportunities to the busiest people, Lamar State College - Orange is reaching out to another category of non-traditional students. Starting in the Fall 2017 semester, students have the chance to complete an Associate's degree program by attending hybrid classes only one day a week.

