Judge Dennis Powell to keynote Orange County's 14th Veterans program
The public is invited to the 14th annual tribute to Orange County veterans 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28 at the Heritage Veterans Memorial Plaza, 3810 M.L. King Drive in Orange. The event is free.
