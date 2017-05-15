Grateful for the pouring out of Love and Support
I am so immensely grateful to my family, friends and loyal supporters who generously gave their time and effort to my campaign. and Mike Smith, from Port Arthur, so voters will be returning to the polls on June 5 through the 13 for early voting and June 17th on Election Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna...
|Tue
|ABMESSINA1947
|4
|NOW: Three Illegal Immigrants Arrested for Robb...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|2
|Thinking of moving
|Mon
|Crymcglahan
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|May 14
|Mamas baby
|8
|15 illegal immigrants accused of working under ...
|May 8
|tomin cali
|1
|1999 Orange County Murder (Nov '09)
|May 8
|jollene
|5
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May 4
|CeCe
|39
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC