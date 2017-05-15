Foster arrested for drug possession, weapons offense
A vehicle Foster was a passenger in was stopped, at approximately 2:50 p.m. near 2nd and John in Orange, for failing to stop at a stop sign near the location, according to an Orange Police Department report. The driver gave consent to have the vehicle searched when a loaded semi automatic handgun was found under the seat Foster was sitting.
