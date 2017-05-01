Cleaning the streets in Orange
While Orange Code Enforcer Officer has not seen a change in the reports of litter or trash in recent weeks, one organization is going to spend Saturday cleaning the streets. No Trash Neighborhood, as the event is being promoted as, will met at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the corner of 10th Street and Burton Ave. in Orange.
