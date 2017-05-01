Blue Beacon to open new "Wash" soon
Local delivery vehicles, recreational vehicles or 5th wheels are all welcome at Blue Beacon Truck Washes; they will clean it up just like they do a cross-country big rig. Blue Beacon plans to open a new location soon at the corner of Interstate 10 and State Highway 62 in Orange.
