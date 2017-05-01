American Legion Orange to hold Fried Fish Fundraiser
The American Legion Orange, TX Post 49 will have a Fried Fish plate lunch fundraiser from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday May 4.The cost is $8. The meals consist of fried fish, potato salad, coleslaw, green beans, bread and dessert.
