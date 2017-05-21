331 Handbells and Chimes Choir to perform
Cast of Bronze, an auditioned community handbell ensemble from Dallas, Texas, will be performing on their 15th annual summer concert tour at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 6 at First United Methodist Church of Orange in their Family Life Center. This year's program entitled "Bronze Mosaic" features original handbell compositions by Karen Buckwalter, Cathy Moklebust, Arnold Sherman and many others.
