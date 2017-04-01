The W.H. Stark House Kicks Off WWI Ex...

The W.H. Stark House Kicks Off WWI Exhibit with "Roaring" Fun

Saturday Apr 1

The W.H. Stark House announces the opening of a new special exhibit The World War I Home Front: Orange Goes Over the Top Saturday, April 8, 2017. In conjunction, the House will host a family-friendly ragtime celebration called 1920s Day: A Return to Normalcy.

