Texas DPS: Multiple lane closures on I10 Wednesday
The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction on April 26th, causing multiple lane closures on I10, near mm 861 in Orange County. All Eastbound traffic lanes of I10 in Rose City will close from 9:00a.m to 12:00p.m. The Westbound traffic lanes will close from 12:00p.m until 3:00p.m. Motorists traveling Westbound on I10 from Louisiana and Orange areas are urged to take a detour.
