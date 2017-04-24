Texas DPS: Multiple lane closures on ...

Texas DPS: Multiple lane closures on I10 Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KBMT

The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction on April 26th, causing multiple lane closures on I10, near mm 861 in Orange County. All Eastbound traffic lanes of I10 in Rose City will close from 9:00a.m to 12:00p.m. The Westbound traffic lanes will close from 12:00p.m until 3:00p.m. Motorists traveling Westbound on I10 from Louisiana and Orange areas are urged to take a detour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13) Apr 18 sanctified96 3
Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07) Apr 7 Live and let live 116
Frances at Sam's Liquor Apr 1 A Friend 1
vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13) Mar 31 Baby Mama 7
Curious Guest Mar 31 PETA 2
GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform Mar 31 Nancy Peloso 3
The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07) Mar 29 Mel 75
See all Orange Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Forum Now

Orange Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Orange, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,817 • Total comments across all topics: 280,573,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC