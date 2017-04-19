Students, Residents Invited to Support Stark Reading Contest Finalists

The County Finals competition of the 113th Miriam Lutcher Stark Contest in Reading and Declamation will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Lutcher Theater, 707 Main, in Orange, Texas. Contestants in the two categories of Interpretive Reading or Declamation who won first place at the local level competitions that were previously held at each of the five participating Orange County public high schools will compete for scholarship awards totaling $15,000.00.

