Students, Residents Invited to Support Stark Reading Contest Finalists
The County Finals competition of the 113th Miriam Lutcher Stark Contest in Reading and Declamation will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Lutcher Theater, 707 Main, in Orange, Texas. Contestants in the two categories of Interpretive Reading or Declamation who won first place at the local level competitions that were previously held at each of the five participating Orange County public high schools will compete for scholarship awards totaling $15,000.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr 18
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr 7
|Live and let live
|116
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr 1
|A Friend
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Baby Mama
|7
|Curious Guest
|Mar 31
|PETA
|2
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar 31
|Nancy Peloso
|3
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Mar 29
|Mel
|75
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC