Ribbon cutting set for installation of special needs swing at Northway Park

Monday Apr 10

The City of Orange will hold a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, April 10, 2017, to unveil the new special needs swing set equipment at Northway Park. The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. Northway Park's special needs swing set is funded thanks to a grant from the Little Cypress Lions Club in celebration of 100 years of service.

