Restored Orange Depot ready for tours during May 7 Open house
After three years of fundraising, the Friends of the Orange Depot are proud to bring to the city of Orange the beautifully renovated Southern Pacific Depot, circa 1902. On Sunday, May 7, 2-5PM, everyone is invited to bring their families and enjoy the Depot Open House.
