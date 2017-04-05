Orange student wins regional Take Care of Texas art contest
Anthony Rodriguez , a fifth-grader at West Orange-Stark Elementary in Orange, is the regional winner of the Take Care of Texas art contest for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's Beaumont region.
