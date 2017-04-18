Orange Co. man convicted for meth distribution
A 37-year-old Orange man has been sentenced to more than 9 1/2 years in a federal prison for drug trafficking charges, according to information from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.
