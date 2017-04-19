Man found competent to stand trial for 2015 double intoxication manslaughter charge
According to investigators, Collins is accused driving drunk on May 24, 2015 in the 1200 block of Park Street in Orange. Collins then took off at a high rate of speed causing his vehicle to jump the railroad tracks and go airborne landing on the Porties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr 18
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr 7
|Live and let live
|116
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr 1
|A Friend
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Baby Mama
|7
|Curious Guest
|Mar 31
|PETA
|2
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar 31
|Nancy Peloso
|3
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Mar 29
|Mel
|75
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC