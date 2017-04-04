Man arrested for drugs, illegal possession of weapon
While investigating a suspicious person at approximately 4 a.m. Monday, Orange Police officers were directed to a person sleeping in a vehicle at the 4200 block of 27th Street in Orange. An officer woke the man by tapping on the window.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr 1
|A Friend
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Baby Mama
|7
|Curious Guest
|Mar 31
|PETA
|2
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar 31
|Nancy Peloso
|3
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Mar 29
|Mel
|75
|Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16)
|Mar 15
|interested
|3
|Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06)
|Mar 15
|interested
|14
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC