Crawfish Festival to kick off April 21

The long anticipated Mauriceville Crawfish Festival, hosted by the Mauriceville Heritage Association, will take place April 21- April 23 at 7441 Cohenour Road located off State Highway 62 in Mauriceville. The festival, which has been held annually since 1981, has been committed to showing the unique culture of the area and raising funds to establish recreational areas for the youth as well as assisting the communities local emergency services.

