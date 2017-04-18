Beach brawl leads to serious injuries

Daletredricc Devon Wolfford, 21; Deionte Lajuan Thompson, 20; Morris Joseph, 18; and Rufus Willis-James Joseph, 18, of Orange are being charged with the second-degree felony of aggravated assault on Noah Frillou, 18, of Orangefield, who suffered major injuries to his face, resulting in a need for facial surgery.

