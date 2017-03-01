Welcome Allstate

Wednesday Mar 1

The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Allstate Insurance - Liz Hogan Agency to its membership February 28, 2017. Liz has been in the insurance business for over 20 years.

