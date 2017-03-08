Vehicle strikes house, no injuries

A white Dodge Stratus traveling northbound at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the 3000 block of 23rd Street in Orange, failed to maintain a single lane. The car struck the right side of the home that was connected to the garage area.

