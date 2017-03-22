Summer Camps Bring Art, Science, Fun,...

Summer Camps Bring Art, Science, Fun, Friends to Orange

Wednesday Mar 22

Each spring, parents and area students seek new exciting opportunities for summer camps and classes. Art Quest Summer Camps & Teen Workshops offered by Stark Museum of Art and EcoRangers Summer Camps offered by Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center may be the path to summer fun that is educational, too.

