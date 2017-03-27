Sterling explores Navajo culture

Sterling explores Navajo culture

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Orange Leader

Anne Payne/The Orange Leader Lavern Sterling of Orange shared her experiences with Golden K Kiwanis, on Wednesday, which she and her husband have cherished in their 14 years of travel to the Navajo Reservation in the states of New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah. Sterling, center, holds 2 relics given to her by a Navajo, both believed to have been from a cave about 1300 A.D., likely left in a mass exodus.

