Spring Fling for Summer Fun to benefit foster children
Little Cypress-Mauriceville and West Orange-Stark High School student leaders are teaming up with professionals across Southeast Texas to host a toy, game, and sports equipment collection drive to benefit the children associated with CASA of the Sabine Neches Region. Each year CASA hosts a summer fun day to ensure all kids in the local foster system have an enjoyable and memorable summer.
