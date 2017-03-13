School apologizes for 'slave auction' posters

School apologizes for 'slave auction'...

A New Jersey schools superintendent has apologized for a "culturally insensitive" assignment in which fifth-graders learning about Colonial America were asked to create posters advertising slave auctions. The posters have been taken down from walls at South Mountain Elementary School and the assignment will be rethought next year, the superintendent said.

