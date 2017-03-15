Salter seeks Council Seat 3 for City of Orange
My name is Terrie T. Salter and I am seeking Orange City Council Position 3 Councilman Seat in the upcoming election taking place starting with early voting April 24 through May 2, 2017. Election day is May 6, 2017.
