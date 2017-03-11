Sales tax revenues up for city, down ...

Sales tax revenues up for city, down for county

Saturday

After a slow January, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $619.7 million in local sales tax allocations for March, 5.8 percent more than in March 2016. These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.

