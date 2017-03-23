Police: Woman arrested in Lake Charle...

Police: Woman arrested in Lake Charles bank robbery confesses to bank robbery in Orange, TX

Wednesday Mar 22

A Vidor, TX, woman accused of robbing a bank in Lake Charles has confessed to doing the same in Orange, TX, authorities say. When the Capitol One bank on N. 16th Street in Orange was robbed by a lone female, the Orange Police Department and the FBI conducted an investigation but no suspect was identified, according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

