Orange County deputies arrest 2nd suspect in connection to fatal Tyler County fire

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested a 47-year-old Bridge City woman on a murder warrant Thursday in connection to the death of a person found dead in the rubble of a Tyler County house fire Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Bryan Weatherford said Angela Coats was arrested in connection to homicide investigation that started on March 5. Bruce Lee Chance, 37, of Orange, was arrested Wednesday on a capital murder charge in connection the same investigation.

