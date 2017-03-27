Mavs TakeOver Twisted Root
A group of Alpha Tau Omega brothers eat lunch together March 29 during Mavs TakeOver Twisted Root at Twisted Root Burger Co. Kinesiology sophomore Kent Zheng chews on his hamburger while Harlan Tran, accounting and finance senior, right, throws up the Mav Up sign during Mavs TakeOver Twisted Root on March 29 at Twisted Root Burger Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Baby Mama
|7
|Curious Guest
|6 hr
|PETA
|2
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|6 hr
|Nancy Peloso
|3
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Mar 29
|Mel
|75
|Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16)
|Mar 15
|interested
|3
|Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06)
|Mar 15
|interested
|14
|Are Some Houston Pain Clinics Prescription Pill... (Feb '08)
|Mar 13
|C384hawkrx
|162
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC