Man shoots self in leg
A man was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital at approximately 6:37 p.m. on Sunday at the 2500 block of Allie Payne in Orange, for a gunshot wound after attempting to place a small caliber pistol in the front of his waistband. The pistol fired and was struck on the inside of his left thigh.
