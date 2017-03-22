Kennedys named Library Family of the Year
American Association of University Women honored Dr. Kathleen Kennedy, her sister, Karen Kennedy, and their mother, Mary Kennedy, with the award of Library Family of the Year 2016-2017. The trio whose Origins are from Olean, New York moved to Orange, one by one, starting with Kathleen Kennedy, a veterinarian, who began the long journey to Southeast Texas in 1991.
