Jerry Hughes Realty joins with American Real Estate ERA
Jerry Hughes Realty, which has served the real estate needs of Orange County, Texas, for nearly 40 years, has joined forces with American Real Estate ERA Powered, headquartered in Beaumont, Texas. The move coincides with the retirement of brokers/owners Jerry and Loretta Hughes.
