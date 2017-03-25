Insanity in government taxing, spending
The federal budget in 2015 was approximately $3.8 trillion. In February 2017, there were approximately 123 million full-time employed Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Fri
|RLT
|1
|Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16)
|Mar 15
|interested
|3
|Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06)
|Mar 15
|interested
|14
|Are Some Houston Pain Clinics Prescription Pill... (Feb '08)
|Mar 13
|C384hawkrx
|162
|Curious Guest
|Mar 1
|Titherward
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Feb 24
|Donald
|6
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|MissSunshine1012
|38
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC