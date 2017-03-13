Gunshot kills 24-year-old Orange woman

Gunshot kills 24-year-old Orange woman

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Orange police are continuing to investigate the shooting death of Megan Smith , 24, who was found in the 1500 block of Main Avenue by officers responding to a call at 5:48 p.m. Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are Some Houston Pain Clinics Prescription Pill... (Feb '08) Mon C384hawkrx 162
Curious Guest Mar 1 Titherward 1
vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13) Feb 24 Donald 6
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) Feb 23 MissSunshine1012 38
travis family murder (Jun '08) Feb 20 BlackMarket 35
Orange Judge & DA Kept It Secret About Another ... (Feb '15) Feb 18 Gary Harris 3
travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06) Feb 17 CeCe 9
See all Orange Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Forum Now

Orange Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Orange, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,581 • Total comments across all topics: 279,541,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC