'Greater Tuna' returns to Orange for one performance only at the...
Greater-Tuna-61-PHOTO-CRED copy.jpg Greater Tuna returns to Orange for one performance only at the Lutcher Theater on Tuesday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m. Greater Tuna is a hilarious and irreverent comedy about Texas' third smallest town, where the Lions Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies.
