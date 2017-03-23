Golden Triangle Emergency Center - Orange Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary
Golden Triangle Emergency Center will be hosting a celebration at the GTEC Orange facility from 8:00am-10:00am on Monday, April 3rd to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the facility. The event will feature refreshments and giveaways and will be an opportunity for area-residents to celebrate two great years while also familiarizing themselves with the facility.
