Golden Triangle Emergency Center - Or...

Golden Triangle Emergency Center - Orange Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Digital Post Production

Golden Triangle Emergency Center will be hosting a celebration at the GTEC Orange facility from 8:00am-10:00am on Monday, April 3rd to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the facility. The event will feature refreshments and giveaways and will be an opportunity for area-residents to celebrate two great years while also familiarizing themselves with the facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform Mar 24 RLT 1
News Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16) Mar 15 interested 3
News Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06) Mar 15 interested 14
News Are Some Houston Pain Clinics Prescription Pill... (Feb '08) Mar 13 C384hawkrx 162
Curious Guest Mar 1 Titherward 1
vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13) Feb 24 Donald 6
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) Feb '17 MissSunshine1012 38
See all Orange Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Forum Now

Orange Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Orange, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,848 • Total comments across all topics: 279,853,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC