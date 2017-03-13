Films, paintings intertwine in new exhibit
"We also have two films which people can view in their entity," Stark Museum Curator Sarah Boehme said. "They are 12 minute long silent films."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Some Houston Pain Clinics Prescription Pill... (Feb '08)
|18 hr
|C384hawkrx
|162
|Curious Guest
|Mar 1
|Titherward
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Feb 24
|Donald
|6
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|MissSunshine1012
|38
|travis family murder (Jun '08)
|Feb 20
|BlackMarket
|35
|Orange Judge & DA Kept It Secret About Another ... (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Gary Harris
|3
|travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06)
|Feb 17
|CeCe
|9
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC