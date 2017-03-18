Downtown Music Festival set to perform
Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau is excited to announce a Downtown Music Festival is coming to the City of Orange. The festival will be held at the Riverfront Boardwalk and Pavilion on Saturday, March 25, from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. There will be no charge for spectators to come and enjoy this fun filled event.
