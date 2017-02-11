VFW Member, married for 50 years: Patsy Kemp

Anne Payne/The Orange Leader Married at 17 while a junior in high school in 1966, Patsy Kemp has made the most out of her life as wife of almost 51 years, mother of two sons, church member, PTA mom, Cub Scout Den Mom, Room Mother, grandmother to six, great grandmother to two, Service League of Orange member, and 50 year member of Orange VFW Auxiliary, serving in numerous local, regional, state, and national offices while traveling for the VFW Auxiliary across America.

