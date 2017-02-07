Traffic stops leads to arrest in counterfeit check cashing ring
On Monday, February 6, 2017 at approximately 11:30 am, an officer with the Vidor Police Department initiated a traffic stop on IH-10 at FM 1132 for a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. When the Officer asked dispatch to verify the drivers license and if there were any warrants, a detective from the Vidor Police Department recognized the name from an on-going investigation involving a counterfeit check cashing ring that involved a vehicle pursuit last week.
