Teen from Orange charged in Silsbee middle schoola

A Orange teen has been arrested and charged following a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a Silsbee middle school on Tuesday. Three juveniles were questioned and later one was arrested following a bomb threat call to Edwards-Johnson Memorial Silsbee Middle School during the early morning hours on Tuesday, Feb. 7. According to Silsbee Police Chief Waylan Rhodes, Silsbee police responded to the call at 7:25 a.m., and immediately began to evacuate and search the campus.

