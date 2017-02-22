Study of C.S. Lewis's Mere Christianity

West Orange Christian Church, 900 Lansing Street, invites the Orange area to an eight-week study of C.S. Lewis's classic work of Christian apologetics, Mere Christianity beginning at 6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26 and continuing on Sunday nights at WOCC. The study is a professionally created DVD series narrated by Eric Metaxas and numerous Lewis scholars and friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.