Students paint mural for Stark Museum of Art
Last week, students of Marcia Perrine at Little Cypress Intermediate School, participated in creating a mural with the help of education staff from the Stark Museum of Art. The students teamed up to paint one section of a six-panel mural that will be hung on the fence surrounding the museum in downtown Orange when complete.
