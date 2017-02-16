Sanders - Ralph Engagement
Alan and Myra Sanders, formerly of Orange, are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Katie Sanders to Matt Ralph, of Nashville, Tennessee. Parents of the future groom are Greg and Irene Ralph, formerly of Fairfield, Texas, and now residing in Woodsboro, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orange Judge & DA Kept It Secret About Another ... (Feb '15)
|3 hr
|Gary Harris
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06)
|15 hr
|CeCe
|9
|Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10)
|Thu
|been there and li...
|5
|fernando espinoza
|Feb 15
|Nederland dancer
|2
|Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12)
|Feb 13
|Dragonborn
|68
|Orangefield shooting leaves 18-year-old dead (Oct '07)
|Feb 7
|So sad
|45
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC