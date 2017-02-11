Orange was looking for Allen

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Orange Leader

Hughie J. Allen, 77, was attending SFA and working in Lufkin when a West Orange Stark principal told him the district was looking for people like him. Allen has been a part of the Orange community since 1974 when he was hired as Assistant Principal at then West Orange Junior High.

Orange, TX

