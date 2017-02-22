OC Democratic Party to make plans for National Tax Day March
The Orange County Democratic Party will be holding a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, February 27 at Roberts Restaurant, 3720 West Park Ave., in Orange. Plans will be discussed for organizing a vigil in solidarity with the National Tax Day March scheduled for April 15. "Americans, of all parties agree that our elected officials should focus on jobs, the economy, on national security and on access to affordable healthcare.
